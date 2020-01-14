Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
save
Save
share

Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

It had been earmarked for a March 3rd release.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
4h ago in AV
Comments
148 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Square Enix

Final Fantasy fans who've been eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy VII Remake will have to bide their time a tad more. The game had been scheduled to arrive on March 3rd, but Square Enix has pushed back the release date by over a month to April 10th.

"We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience," game producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement. "I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer."

Square Enix wants to make sure it releases "a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve." However, it's shunting Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is a PS4 exclusive until next year, into a busy period for big games. Cyberpunk 2077 will make its bow the following week. Another major PS4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part 2, is earmarked for May 29th.

It's the second time in the space of a month or so that Square Enix has delayed a Final Fantasy title. It postponed the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster once again from January 20th until the summer.

Source: Final Fantasy VII (Twitter)
In this article: av, delay, final fantasy, final fantasy vii, final fantasy vii remake, finalfantasy, finalfantasyvii, finalfantasyviiremake, gaming, ps4, square enix, squareenix
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
148 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

View
'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

View
Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA (updated)

Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA (updated)

View
Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

View
Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr