Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Director sues Apple for allegedly copying her movie with 'Servant'

M. Night Shyamalan's series is allegedly too similar to a 2013 production.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
55m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple TV+ is still establishing lots of firsts in its early months, but this is one it likely won't crow about. Director Francesca Gregorini has sued Apple and M. Night Shyamalan for allegedly copying the plot of her 2013 movie The Truth About Emanuel in the thriller series Servant. The streaming show supposedly has "strikingly similar" plot elements, including an "almost irrational reciprocal devotion" between a mother and her nanny following the loss of a child, with that same mother funneling her energy into a doll.

Gregorini further claimed that Shyamalan simply took her premise and put it through the "male lens," with men looking down on a woman's mental health issues and discussing the sex appeal of the nanny. Shyamalan, series creator Tony Basgallop and Apple 'negated' the experiences of Gregorini and other women involved in Emanuel (which had its roots in Gregorini's life story), according to the lawsuit.

Apple has declined to comment on the case.

Whether or not the lawsuit succeeds is difficult to say. These kinds of disputes certainly aren't new, including to Shyamalan -- Simon & Schuster raised concerns about his movie The Village after noticing similarities to Margaret Peterson Haddix's youth-oriented book Running Out of Time, although it never led to legal action. Gregorini may have to show that the plot similarities are too close to be coincidental.

Source: Bloomberg Law (sub. required)
Coverage: The Guardian, Variety
In this article: apple, apple tv+, entertainment, internet, M. Night Shyamalan, servant, services, shyamalan, streaming, television, tv, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record

2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record

View
2020 will bring new ways to upgrade your hearing

2020 will bring new ways to upgrade your hearing

View
Google makes it easier to sign up for advanced hacking protection

Google makes it easier to sign up for advanced hacking protection

View
Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser is here

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser is here

View
Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr