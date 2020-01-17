First-person shooter 'Kingpin: Life of Crime' is getting a remaster

The upcoming version of the game is entitled Kingpin: Reloaded. It adds 4K and ultrawide support to the game, and you can play it in either "classic" or "enhanced" mode. As you can guess, the latter comes with improved graphics, though it looks like 3D Realms didn't change the game's character models -- their extra beefy physiques remain. In addition, the developer says it rebalanced the gameplay.

3D Realms doesn't have an exact release date yet. However, it plans to launch the game later this year for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.