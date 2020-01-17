Nestlé adds sausages to its range of plant-based meats

Meanwhile, Europeans are getting a soy-based sausage in Bratwurst and Chorizo variants. While soy is its main ingredient, it also uses beetroot, carrots, peppers and rapeseed and coconut oils. It will be released as part of the "Incredible" meat alternative lineup under the company's Garden Gourmet brand and will be available for purchase in 11 European markets, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, starting in April.

Wayne England, head of Nestlé's food business, said:

"After the huge success of our plant-based burgers and grounds, we're now adding another favorite. These plant-based sausages really deliver on flavor and texture. Their juiciness and firm bite means you can cook and enjoy them any way you like, including grilling, roasting or pan-frying."

Nestlé says it will also release restaurant/food service versions of both sausages after their retail launch, so they may eventually be offered as a menu item. Those who aren't exactly fond of sausages may prefer a new range of products Nestlé plans to launch in the future, though: plant-based deli meats, which will be sold in stores and from deli counters.