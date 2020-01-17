Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
Walmart's weekend sale includes a $150 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

That's $100 off of the regular price.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
41m ago in Gadgetry
Microsoft

Microsoft's cheapest Xbox One S is back to the lowest price we've seen, and is available for $150 at Walmart this weekend, $100 off the regular price. A few Black Friday deals saw the All-Digital version of the console drop to a price that low, but now that we're in a new year -- and we all know when the Xbox Series X is coming -- maybe it's a little more clear that you'd like an HDR-ready version of the Xbox One to hold you over.

It's not as powerful as the pricier Xbox One X, but if all you want to do is watch 4K video and play a few downloaded games -- or maybe do some xCloud streaming in the future -- then it fits the bill, and for a lower price than other consoles -- even the Nintendo Switch. With this bundle, it even throws in Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite with 2,000 V-bucks and a special skin.

Buy Xbox One S 1 TB All-Digital Edition on Walmart - $150

Source: Walmart
