Microsoft will fix an Internet Explorer security flaw under active attack

The issue is significant enough that Homeland Security issued an advisory encouraging people to both be aware of the flaw and consider implementing workarounds, including temporarily restricting access to jscript.dll.

Unlike the Firefox bug, though, you'll have to wait a while for a patch. Microsoft said it wasn't likely to provide its fix until its next monthly security release, slated for February 11th. Until then, you'll either have to consider workarounds or be cautious about clicking links to visit unfamiliar sites.

The risks might not be extremely high given the modern browser market. Microsoft has largely showed Internet Explorer to the side in favor of Edge, which just got a major Chromium-based revamp on January 15th, and you're statistically more likely to use a third-party browser like Chrome. Nonetheless, it's a headache -- Microsoft's past is coming back to haunt its present.