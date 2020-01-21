Google's experimental apps shame you into taming phone addiction

The other two are simpler visual reminders of your phone obsession. Activity Bubbles (shown at left) creates a bubble in your home screen background every time you unlock your phone, and it gets larger the longer you use the device. Screen Stopwatch (at right), meanwhile, tells you how long you've used your phone in real-time, making it impossible to escape your overuse.

As is the case with Google's other digital wellbeing efforts, the challenge is simply maintaining enough self-discipline to use and respect these apps in the first place. It could be all too tempting to ignore Activity Bubbles and Screen Stopwatch if you just have to check your friend's latest Instagram posts. If you're sincerely dedicated to tempering your phone use, though, these might be just what you need.