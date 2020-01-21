Google will support new Chrome OS education devices for eight years

The first Chromebooks that will come with eight years of software support include the Lenovo 10e (pictured above) and Acer Chromebook 712. Alongside the new devices, Google is introducing new search features to the Chromebook App Hub that the company says will make it easier for teachers to find specific programs. The new filtering tools allow educators to narrow down an app search by school subject, availability of Google service integrations as well whether they take advantage of specific hardware features. Teachers are also able to filter for apps based on whether they comply with regional privacy laws like COPPA and GDPR.

Additionally, the company is starting to roll out originality reports, a feature it began beta testing this past summer. Google designed originality reports to help both students and teachers spot plagiarism. For students, that means they'll be able to see if they've plagiarized something by accident, either by poorly paraphrasing a source or by not properly citing it. Teachers, meanwhile, can compare a student's work against online materials, and, thanks to a beta feature, work submitted by students in other classes and past years. English users will get access to these features over the next month, while Spanish, Portuguese and French users can start beta testing them.