Netflix changes how it counts viewing popularity, pumps up 'The Witcher'

Netflix's final earnings results for 2019 are out (PDF), and in a year where it suddenly started to face more competition than ever before, the company says its service and content is only becoming more popular. The letter to investors claims that its new series The Witcher "is tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever."
Sponsored Links
To back up that claim -- and push back against any belief that Disney+ and others are already starting to catch up -- it posted a Google Trends result showing The Witcher blowing The Mandalorian out of the water over the last few months, a result that holds up even if you add "baby Yoda" searches to the mix.
Still, you'll have to grade that result on a curve, since Netflix also mentioned a change to how it's gathering those numbers, "Given that we now have titles with widely varying lengths - from short episodes (e.g. Special at around 15 minutes) to long films (e.g. The Highwaymen at 132 minutes), we believe that reporting households viewing a title based on 70% of a single episode of a series or of an entire film, which we have been doing, makes less sense."
"We are now reporting on households (accounts) that chose to watch a given title...The new metric is about 35% higher on average than the prior metric. For example, 45m member households chose to watch Our Planet under the new metric vs. 33m under the prior metric."
Developing...