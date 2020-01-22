Project xCloud is coming to Canada

Microsoft is making good on its promise to expand the Project xCloud preview in 2020 to include more than just three countries. The company has announced that its game streaming test will be available in Canada starting on January 29th, with registrations open as we write this. As in the US and UK, you'll have access to over 50 first- and third-party games (like Gears 5 and Tekken 7) through an Android phone or tablet. About the only difference is that you'll get to play in both English and French, so québécois and other francophones won't be left out.