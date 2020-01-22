Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

The Surface Neo will have to wait a little while longer.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Microsoft has moved one step closer to making its dual-screen Surface devices a practical reality. The tech giant has released a preview toolkit to help developers make apps for its Android-powered Surface Duo, including Java frameworks and emulation that can handle the two-screen device. This is rough code, to put it mildly, but it should help studios get started on the apps you'll use when the Surface Duo arrives late in the year.

People who want to write apps for the Surface Neo and Windows 10X will have to wait a while longer. Microsoft is planning to offer a pre-release version of the relevant Windows developer kit "in the coming weeks" through its usual Insider previews, with a 10X-ready emulator and programming interfaces appearing on February 11th.

The months of lead time should result in a fair amount of apps for both the Duo and Neo when they're ready. Just how many is another question. That might depend on how quickly Microsoft releases more polished developer kits, not to mention overall interest -- you'll only see widespread support if app writers think the new Surfaces (and Windows 10X) hold a lot of potential.

Source: Windows Blogs, Xamarin
Coverage: Windows Central
In this article: android, developer, gear, microsoft, mobile, sdk, smartphone, software developer kit, surface duo, surface neo, video, windows, windows 10x
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

View
India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

View
A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

View
Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

View
‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr