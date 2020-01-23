Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Google I/O 2020 starts May 12th

The company's annual developer event has a date and a location.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
58m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the keynote address of the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Now that enough people have completed a special puzzle, Google announced that its annual developer event will return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. Google I/O will run from May 12th - 14th, a few days later than its timing in 2019. In the past we've seen announcements focusing on everything from Assistant to Google Glass, and who knows what 2020 may bring to the location's outdoor stage. (Other than Android, AI and other usual service enhancements, of course.)

Google I/O 2020

Source: Google I/O Mission
In this article: business, gear, google, google io, google io 2020, Sundar Pichai
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple says EU push for universal phone charger would 'stifle innovation'

Apple says EU push for universal phone charger would 'stifle innovation'

View
Sonos CEO: 'Legacy' devices will still work after May

Sonos CEO: 'Legacy' devices will still work after May

View
Bipartisan bill would scale back key section of the Patriot Act

Bipartisan bill would scale back key section of the Patriot Act

View
Teenage Engineering’s IKEA collection lands in stores next month

Teenage Engineering’s IKEA collection lands in stores next month

View
23andMe lays off 100 workers amid shrinking demand for DNA tests

23andMe lays off 100 workers amid shrinking demand for DNA tests

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr