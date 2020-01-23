Google I/O 2020 starts May 12th

Now that enough people have completed a special puzzle, Google announced that its annual developer event will return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. Google I/O will run from May 12th - 14th, a few days later than its timing in 2019. In the past we've seen announcements focusing on everything from Assistant to Google Glass, and who knows what 2020 may bring to the location's outdoor stage. (Other than Android, AI and other usual service enhancements, of course.)