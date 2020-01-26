Court reinstates lawsuit challenging online sex trafficking law

Critics have argued that FOSTA-SESTA's language is too vague and affects many more people than sex traffickers, including sex workers looking for support, people advocating for legal prostitution and services like massages that are sometimes thinly-veiled ads for sexual services. The law has led Craigslist and other sites to shut down sex-related categories and sites out as a precaution.

This is only a temporary victory for the plaintiffs. They still have to convince a court that FOSTA-SESTA violates their free speech rights, and that's not guaranteed. Even so, it's a significant milestone for those who believe the law is having a chilling effect on the internet.