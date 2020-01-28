Latest in Gear

Engadget giveaway: Win a Google Pixel 3a courtesy of TurboTax!

You'll also get TurboTax Live code for expert support while filing.
It's tax time again, and while Intuit's TurboTax has free filing options, it also offers online services with premium support from credentialed CPAs, tax attorneys and advisors. If you're curious about going beyond a basic W2-and-done filing and would like to leverage informed assistance without office visits, TurboTax Live could be a helpful option. The service can save you a lot of research and also guide you towards maximizing your income, especially if you're self-employed. You can scan and upload documents, file from your computer or mobile device and chat with tax pros on-demand or at scheduled times. If you're not that chatty, there are even expert offline reviews via email.

This week, Intuit has offered us a Google Pixel 3a for one lucky reader, along with a TurboTax Live code to enjoy filing and credentialed support to help you cruise through this year's taxes with confidence. The Pixel 3a continues to be a solid smartphone with an especially good camera for taking everyday snaps or capturing your W2 in a click to save yourself some data entry. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to four chances at winning. Good luck and get those taxes done!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Google Pixel 3a smartphone (Just Black, 64GB, Unlocked - $399 value) and one TurboTax Live code for state and federal filing with Live support.
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and Verizon Media are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until January 29th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!
