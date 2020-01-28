Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Lime knows when you're riding its scooters on the sidewalk

There isn't much the company can do about it, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Scooter sharing services have created headaches for pedestrians almost from the outset, including the tendency for renters to ride on the sidewalk. Lime may have a way to nudge riders back to the street, though. It just launched a pilot in downtown San José that uses accelerometer and speed data to detect when you're riding on the sidewalk. If AI determines that half or more of a ride took place on sidewalks, you'll get a push notification encouraging you to ride on the street the next time.

A future update may even show a map indicating just when Lime detected sidewalk use.

It's not certain how likely you are to see the detection used elsewhere, although it's already accurate enough (95 percent) that it may just be a matter of time.

Lime can't really force riders to the street. Its sidewalk detection could be more effective than an earlier safety campaign that relied on ads and freebies, though. Moreover, Lime noted that this could help the cities as a whole. It intends to share data with the city to help offer "infrastructure improvements," including more dedicated bike lanes. Even if you never hop on a two-wheeler, you might see some benefits before long.

Source: Lime 2nd Street
In this article: ai, artificial intelligence, e-scooter, gear, internet, lime, scooter, services, sidewalk, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches

Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches

View
Google's latest stab at messaging may be an all-in-one business app

Google's latest stab at messaging may be an all-in-one business app

View
Mini's 2020 Cooper SE zips around town powered by electrons

Mini's 2020 Cooper SE zips around town powered by electrons

View
'Destiny 2' is offline as Bungie tries to fix a data-erasing bug (updated)

'Destiny 2' is offline as Bungie tries to fix a data-erasing bug (updated)

View
Apple iOS update offers more control over iPhone 11 location tracking

Apple iOS update offers more control over iPhone 11 location tracking

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr