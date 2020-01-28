Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Pinterest

Pinterest lets users virtually try on makeup

Try before you buy.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
25m ago in Services
Pinterest is joining the AR makeup game. From today, Pinners will be able to virtually try on lipstick from brands such as Sephora, Urban Decay, NYX and Lancôme before they buy, using a new Try On feature, powered by Lens. Just open the Lens camera icon in search, tap "try on" to explore different shades, then swipe-up to shop.

With the launch, Pinterest joins dozens of other brands and platforms offering similar virtual beauty offerings. IL MAKIAGE rolled out its shade-matching algorithm last year, while YouTube and Amazon both now offer similar try-on features. L'Oreal, Benefit and Neutrogena are also on board.

Unlike some other tools, though, Pinterest says it wants shoppers to celebrate their "authentic selves" and as such, Try On doesn't come with any skin smoothing or image altering effects. It's also integrated the tool with its skin tone range feature, so Pinners can see similar lip shades on skin tones that match their own.

In this article: AR, beauty, cameras, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, Lens, lipstick, makeup, Pinterest, services, shade, skin tone, try on, virtual
