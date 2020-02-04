Latest in Gaming

Image credit: AP Photo/Nick Ut

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

He parts ways with the 'Grand Theft Auto' studio on March 11th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Nick Ut

It's the end of an era at Rockstar Games -- parent company Take-Two Interactive has revealed that Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser is leaving on March 11th. It wasn't clear just why Houser was departing (we've asked for comment), but Houser was already on an "extended break" that started in spring 2019. His brother Sam Houser is still with Rockstar as its president.

It's no secret that Houser helped preside over one of the most successful developers in gaming history. Between the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead games, Rockstar has pulled in massive sales -- in some cases thriving with titles that are several years old. Unlike some co-creators of very large studios, though, he still had a more direct hand in producing games. He was an executive producer and writer for Red Dead Redemption 2, for instance.

His commitment got him in trouble in recent years. When he boasted of 100-hour work weeks for RDR2, that led many to think he was referring to the entire studio. He later clarified that he was only referring to the senior writing team, but the initial statement led many to worry that Rockstar (and many other developers) was fostering an unhealthy work climate.

Rockstar won't be in dire straits without Houser. It has a much larger team than it did when it was founded in 1998, and his brother will still play a key role. This could influence Rockstar's game design process, though, even if it's unlikely to make a radical change any time soon.

Source: Take-Two Interactive
Coverage: Kotaku
In this article: av, business, dan houser, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, rockstar, rockstar games, sam houser
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Fiber stops offering traditional TV service to new customers

Google Fiber stops offering traditional TV service to new customers

View
Fujifilm will announce the X-T4 on February 26th

Fujifilm will announce the X-T4 on February 26th

View
Disney+ has already netted 28.6 million subscribers

Disney+ has already netted 28.6 million subscribers

View
How AI helped upscale an antique 1896 film to 4K

How AI helped upscale an antique 1896 film to 4K

View
Fujifilm's X100V adds a tilt screen, more resolution and 4K video

Fujifilm's X100V adds a tilt screen, more resolution and 4K video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr