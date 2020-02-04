Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

Sony sets prices for (most of) its latest 4K LED TVs

You can spend anywhere from $700 to $5,000 for Sony's Android TV sets.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
You didn't have to wait too long for Sony to start pricing some of its 2020 Android TVs. The electronics giant has started taking pre-orders for its 'entry' X800H 4K LED TVs and their higher-end X950H counterparts. Only two of the flagship X950H models have been listed so far. The relatively small 49-inch set starts at $1,200, while the room-filling 85-inch set will cost you a substantial $5,000. Either set carries some of Sony's nicer tech, including the current-gen Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and local dimming LED backlighting. You can also expect common features like Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Details for other X950H sizes are coming at a "later date," Sony said.

The X800H lineup is no-frills with 'just' an X1 processor and less advanced LED lighting, but also offers lower pricing and a wider initial selection. It starts at $700 for a 43-inch set, while those who need larger can spring for 49-inch ($750), 55-inch ($1,000), 65-inch ($1,200), 75-inch ($1,800) and 85-inch ($2,700) screens.

Pricing for Sony's 8K and OLED sets will have to wait. These certainly aren't the lowest-priced sets you'll see this year (we'd expect brands like Vizio and TCL to undercut Sony), but they may hit the spot if you want a mid-range display or want a TV that fits well into Google's ecosystem.

Source: Amazon (X800H), (X950H)
