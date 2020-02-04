This week there's a Democratic debate on Friday, but we may have to wait that long to find out the results of the Iowa Caucuses. Other made-for-TV events include Apple and Ubisoft's premiere of a new show for TV+. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is a comedy about a team of videogame developers working on a popular game, and all nine episodes will be released at once on Friday. Otherwise, Brooklyn Nine-nine is back on NBC, Netflix is premiering a new comic book adaptation called Locke & Key, and there's a Dark Crystal video game. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
What's on TV this week: 'Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet'
Also: 'Locke & Key,' 'Zombie Army 4,' and 'Brooklyn Nine-nine.'
Blu-ray & Games
- Doctor Sleep (4K)
- Boyz N The Hood (4K)
- Crooklyn
- Clockers
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Complete Series
- Last Christmas
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Sims 4: Tiny Living DLC (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch)
- The Turing Test (Switch)
Tuesday
- Tom Papa: You're Doing Great, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Flash (winter premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- State of the Union 2020, ABC/Fox/CBS/CNN, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, 10 PM
- Guardians of the Glades, Discovery, 10 PM
- Miracle Workers TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Pharmacist, Netflix, 3 AM
- They've Gotta Have Us (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wisting, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
- WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
- The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
- Lego Masters (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 9 PM
- Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
- Sistas, BET, 9 PM
- Party of Five, Freeform, 9 PM
- Vikings (winter finale), History, 10 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
- Good Trouble, Freeform, 10 PM
- Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Netflix, 3 AM
- Booktube: Bryan Stevenson, YouTube, 3 AM
- Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Tell Me A Story (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Instapsycho, Lifetime Movies, 8 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Katy Keene (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
- 30 for 30: Vick - Part 2 of 2, ESPN, 9 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
- The Sinner (season premiere), USA, 9 PM
- Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Indebted (series premiere), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Briarpatch (series premiere), USA, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
Friday
- Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM
- Locke & Key (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- My Holo Love (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- All or Nothing: Philadephia Eagles (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
- Honey Boy, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Disney+, 3 AM
- Horse Girl, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice Investigates, Hulu, 3 AM
- Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Clifford the Big Red Dog, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
- Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
- WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
- Charmed, CW, 8 PM
- The Democratic Debate, ABC, 8 PM
- Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver (Season premiere), CBS, 8 PM, CBS, 8 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Bill Burr presents: The Ringers, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Mo'nique & Friends, Showtime, 10 PM
- High Maintenance (Season premiere), HBO, 11 PM
- ELeague: FIFA 2020 Global Series, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
- Crash Landing On You, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Coldest Game, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lakers/Warrriors, ABC, 8 PM
- Inside Wilder vs. Fury II, Fox, 11 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Rupaul / Justin Bieber, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The 92nd Annual Academy Awards, ABC, 8 PM
- A Very British Romance with Lucy Worsley, PBS, 8 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- Power (series finale), Starz, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
- Homeland (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
- The Outsider, HBO, 9 PM
- Sanditon, PBS, 9 PM
- Wrong Man (season premiere), Starz, 9:45 PM
- Avenue 5, HBO, 10 PM
- Kidding (season premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
All times listed are ET.