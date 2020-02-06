Netflix will let you stop those annoying auto previews

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2gTjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Netflix said that although some people inexplicably find the previews useful, it gets that many, many others can't stand them. From the Manage Profiles settings on a browser, you can enable or get rid of "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."

The change might not take effect immediately, but switching to another profile and back again should do the trick and make sure you don't have to hear Adam Sandler or anyone else whenever you open Netflix. It's wishful thinking to hope Netflix might add trailers to every show and movie page instead, but you never know.