'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

Not only do we see more of Anthony Mackie (Falcon in Marvel Cinematic Universe) as the "re-sleeve" of protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, but we also learn that Mackie finds Quell, Kovacs' long lost-lover. What's more, in closing moments of the trailer, we see Mackie and Will Yun Lee, the "original" Kovacs, meet and fight one another. "Are you so far gone you don't recognize yourself?" asks the original in the trailer's best moment.

You'll be able to watch the new season starting on February 27th. There's a lot of excitement for Altered Carbon, in part because fans have been waiting two years for the new season. It's also Netflix's big sci-fi show in a recently crowded field that includes gems like The Expanse and Star Trek: Picard.