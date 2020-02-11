Samsung's Unpacked event is mere hours away, and the leaks are coming in thick and fast. We've had its name largely confirmed, as well as its camera capabilities. Now, it looks like we've had a glimpse at the flagship phone family in full.
Samsung's complete Galaxy S20 lineup leaks yet again
See the whole flagship family.
As reported on Pocket Lint and confirmed by several sources, this video appears to illustrate the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra in what seems to be an ad or trailer. With most of the device's more salient features now revealed across the internet, will Samsung have anything left to reveal at today's official event?
Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!