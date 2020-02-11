Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

From today, anyone with a Spotify Premium Family subscription in the UK and Australia will be able to download the app for free onto any iOS or Android device. Kids can access a simplified and ad-free Spotify interface and listen to age-appropriate singalongs, soundtracks and stories, based on whether parents have selected "Audio for Younger Kids" or "Audio for Older Kids." A global rollout will follow soon.

Also, if you're a parent on Twitter, you've probably seen the viral Dinosaurs in Love track doing the rounds in recent times (which naturally now has its own video). The unfathomably bleak song -- composed by singer Tom Rosenthal's three-year-old daughter Fenn -- tells the story of dinosaurs falling in love and subsequently being wiped out by the Big Bang. Well, that'll be on the UK version of the Spotify Kids Music playlist from launch, as well as the worldwide Dinosaurs playlist. If you've been haunted by Baby Shark for the last year, it might serve as a welcome palate cleanser.