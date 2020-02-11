Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sjoerd van der Wal via Getty Images

Driver in fatal Tesla crash had reported problems with Autopilot

On prior trips, Walter Huang said the car steered away from the highway.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
6m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sjoerd van der Wal via Getty Images

The Apple engineer killed in the fatal Tesla crash in Mountain View, California, in March 2018 had reported problems with the Autopilot driver-assistance system, Reuters says. On prior trips, the driver, Walter Huang aka Wei Lun Huang, reported that the car steered away from the highway, according to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) documents shared Tuesday.

After the crash, Huang's brother said Huang had talked about the car swerving toward the highway barrier. Huang supposedly complained to the Tesla dealership but said that they could not replicate the issue. Tesla previously confirmed that Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash. The company has insisted that Huang was at fault, saying that the driver received several "hands-on warnings" and that the only way the crash could have happened was if Huang wasn't paying attention.

Huang's family has sued Tesla, alleging that the Model X was "defective" in its design, and a preliminary investigation report by NTSB found that the vehicle sped up just before hitting the road barrier. The report also said the driver's hands were not detected on the steering wheel in the six seconds before the crash.

Engadget has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Source: Reuters
In this article: autopilot, crash, gear, model x, mountain view, National Transportation Safety Board, ntsb, problems, report, security, services, tesla, transportation, Walter Huang
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

US claims Huawei can secretly access carrier backdoors

US claims Huawei can secretly access carrier backdoors

View
Netflix will let anyone stream 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' for free

Netflix will let anyone stream 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' for free

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Razr who?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Razr who?

View
Bungie is rolling back 'Destiny 2' accounts again

Bungie is rolling back 'Destiny 2' accounts again

View
Here's everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S20 event

Here's everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S20 event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr