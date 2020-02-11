Driver in fatal Tesla crash had reported problems with Autopilot

After the crash, Huang's brother said Huang had talked about the car swerving toward the highway barrier. Huang supposedly complained to the Tesla dealership but said that they could not replicate the issue. Tesla previously confirmed that Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash. The company has insisted that Huang was at fault, saying that the driver received several "hands-on warnings" and that the only way the crash could have happened was if Huang wasn't paying attention.

Huang's family has sued Tesla, alleging that the Model X was "defective" in its design, and a preliminary investigation report by NTSB found that the vehicle sped up just before hitting the road barrier. The report also said the driver's hands were not detected on the steering wheel in the six seconds before the crash.

