Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Canoo

Hyundai will make cheap EVs based on Canoo's subscription pods

The partnership focuses on Canoo's unique EV skateboard design.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
55m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Canoo

EV startup Canoo first gained attention back in September 2019 when it announced its plans to launch the world's first subscription-only electric vehicle. Now, it's joining forces with Hyundai to develop an all-electric, scalable EV platform, which could make for simpler and cheaper models in the future.

The partnership focuses on Canoo's (relatively) unique skateboard design, which utilizes a pared-back approach to EV building. Each component serves multiple purposes, meaning the platform is smaller and lighter than traditional EV platforms, which means lower prices. The skateboard base is a self-contained unit that can be paired with any cabin design, although the partnership will use it for upcoming Hyundai and Kia models.

This streamlined "mix and match" approach could be a real boon for the EV industry, especially when cost remains a big barrier to adoption. No doubt it'll also serve Hyundai's sustainability goals well, too -- the company wants eco-friendly vehicles to comprise 25 percent of its total sales by 2025. However, EVs and their infrastructure is still a largely experimental area, and there are numerous tie-ups that haven't yet come to fruition. This partnership does, however, illustrate possibilities for the industry.

Source: Canoo
In this article: Canoo, design, EV, green, Hyundai, partnership, skateboard, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid works as promised, but only for small batches

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid works as promised, but only for small batches

View
Sony's new TV remote doubles as a portable speaker

Sony's new TV remote doubles as a portable speaker

View
The Galaxy Home Mini is finally available, but most people can't get it

The Galaxy Home Mini is finally available, but most people can't get it

View
Why Clearview AI is a threat to us all

Why Clearview AI is a threat to us all

View
WhatsApp now has over 2 billion users

WhatsApp now has over 2 billion users

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr