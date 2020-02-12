Nintendo is adding more SNES and NES games to Switch Online

Your to-play list for Nintendo Switch may grow a bit longer now that Nintendo has announced new games for its subscription service. To start with, it's bringing more Super SNES (SNES) games to Switch Online on February 19th, and both haven't been released in the US before. One of them is Konami's top-view shoot-'em-up game Pop'n TwinBee, which Nintendo calls a "cute-'em-up shooter," because it features cutesy characters. The other is the 16-bit classic Smash Tennis.
The gaming giant is also adding two NES titles to the service this month: Shadow of the Ninja, a classic side-scrolling action platformer, and the powerboat racing game Eliminator Boat Duel. Nintendo first added SNES games to Switch Online in September, starting with its most famous titles such as Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World and A Link to the Past. Shortly after that, Nintendo clarified that SNES and NES games won't arrive at a steady pace for Switch Online. In fact, the company didn't release new titles after its initial SNES rollout until December 2019.
Aside from the new Switch Online additions, Nintendo has officially announced the release date for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. The "enhanced reimagining" of the franchise's dungeon-crawling spinoffs, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for the GBA and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for the DS, is making its way to the Switch on March 6th for $60.