Latest in Gaming

Image credit: George Napolitano/MediaPunch/IPx

Facebook Gaming locks down another big-name streamer: Ronda Rousey

The UFC and WWE star is starting the 'baddest stream on the planet.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
23m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

George Napolitano/MediaPunch/IPx

The latest big star to stream their gameplay exclusively on Facebook isn't someone who made their name on Twitch or YouTube per se. UFC trailblazer and former WWE champ Ronda Rousey will hold her first Facebook gaming stream on February 18th at 3PM PST/6PM EST.

With more than 11.2 million Facebook fans, Rousey already has a massive fanbase that might just be interested in watching her play games. The former WrestleMania headliner, actor and author will be delving into Pokémon Sword and Shield on her first stream, proceeds from which will go towards Australian bushfire recovery efforts.

Rousey's the latest in a string of mainstream stars to sign an exclusive deal with a game-focused streaming platform. Just this week, it emerged that Drake is joining relative newcomer Caffeine to host rap battles and produce other content (maybe he'll even make a return to Fortnite there someday).

In this article: facebook, facebook gaming, facebookgaming, game streaming, gamestreaming, gaming, ronda rousey, rondarousey, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Mike Bloomberg is paying Instagram influencers to hype his campaign

Mike Bloomberg is paying Instagram influencers to hype his campaign

View
Judge grants Amazon’s request to put Microsoft’s Pentagon contract on hold

Judge grants Amazon’s request to put Microsoft’s Pentagon contract on hold

View
Justice Department charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets, again

Justice Department charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets, again

View
Google announces five Stadia games, including 'Panzer Dragoon: Remake'

Google announces five Stadia games, including 'Panzer Dragoon: Remake'

View
Puerto Rico's government lost $2.6 million to a phishing scam

Puerto Rico's government lost $2.6 million to a phishing scam

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr