Engadget Podcast: Breaking down the Samsung fest and MWC mess

A bunch of things in tech got the proverbial nails slammed into their coffins this week. Andy Rubin's Essential phone company shut down, MWC got canceled due to fears over coronavirus and the Motorola Razr folding flip phone is pretty likely dead on arrival thanks to Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip. Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco (Devindra is off on vacation, yay!) to talk about their Galaxy phone coverage and commiserate over no longer going to Barcelona.

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien