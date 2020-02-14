Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:

Samsung's jailed union-busting chairman steps down

Lee Sang-hoon was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sabotaging union activities.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lee Sang-hoon is stepping down from his position as chairman of Samsung Electronics' board. According to Reuters, the company will be appointing a successor soon. Lee Sang-hoon was found guilty of sabotaging legitimate union activities and sentenced to 18 months in prison last December. As ZDNet reports, he was using several tactics to disrupt and disarm unions, including delaying negotiations between management and laborers, closing subcontracting companies with active unions, and digging for information that could persuade key union members to leave. Twenty-five other people were convicted on similar charges, according to the BBC.

All of these actions took place in 2013, when Lee Sang-hoon was Samsung's CFO. He was appointed chairman in March 2018, when Samsung split the chairman and CEO roles for the first time. The company thought that decision would increase transparency following a bribery scandal that involved Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, better known as Jay Y. Lee in the West. The fallout of that saga is still ongoing: Jay Y. Lee is facing a retrial after bribing Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of then-South Korea president Park Geun-hye. He was found guilty of perjury, embezzlement and bribery in August 2017 and sentenced to five years in jail. Jay Y. Lee was released after 12 months, however, and given a four-year probation period instead.

Source: Reuters
In this article: business, labor, labor laws, politics, samsung, tomorrow, union
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google might finally pay news outlets for their content

Google might finally pay news outlets for their content

View
How AI is stopping the next great flu before it starts

How AI is stopping the next great flu before it starts

View
First ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser moves the action far from Hawkins

First ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser moves the action far from Hawkins

View
Coming in 2021: A movie shot entirely in vertical video

Coming in 2021: A movie shot entirely in vertical video

View
The best podcasting gear for beginners

The best podcasting gear for beginners

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr