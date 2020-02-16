Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Delso Bezerra, YouTube

Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form

The third-person shooter spent years in development limbo.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
50m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Delso Bezerra, YouTube

Blizzard's cancelled StarCraft: Ghost has been the stuff of gaming legend. It was supposed to mark Blizzard's big leap into 3D action games, but it never came to pass -- delays, changing developers and evolving game platforms led the studio to put the game on "indefinite hold." Now, however, gamers appear to be getting a first-hand look at what they've missed. YouTube users Leers Meneses, Delso Bezerra and others say they've obtained a playable build of Ghost for the original Xbox through a leaked developer kit. It's unsurprisingly broken (the first two missions don't work properly, Meneses said), but appears to have been well into development -- you can fend off Zerg and engage in Metal Gear Solid-style chats.

This isn't about to make you lament the game's fate. It looks like standard third-party shooter fare from the early 2000s, just set in the StarCraft universe. You can use your arsenal (including a Ghost's signature sniper rifle), environmental exploration and a little bit of stealth to help the Terrans survive. The title looks good for the time, but not like a timeless classic.

You likely know happened after Blizzard axed Ghost. The company switched its focus to games like StarCraft II, and it wasn't until 2016's Overwatch that you could get an on-the-ground 3D action title. That doesn't make the apparent leak any less interesting, though. It's a snapshot of Blizzard trying (and eventually failing) to diversify its gaming experiences at an important moment in the company's history.

Via: Kotaku
Source: Delso Bezerra (YouTube), Leerz Meneses (YouTube)
Coverage: ResetEra
In this article: av, blizzard, games, gaming, leak, starcraft, starcraft ghost, vaporware, video, video games, xbox
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Galaxy Z Flip's glass screen isn't very durable

The Galaxy Z Flip's glass screen isn't very durable

View
New York AG won't keep fighting T-Mobile merger with Sprint

New York AG won't keep fighting T-Mobile merger with Sprint

View
Tesla ordered to halt early work on its German Gigafactory

Tesla ordered to halt early work on its German Gigafactory

View
'Sonic the Hedgehog' breaks record for a video game movie debut

'Sonic the Hedgehog' breaks record for a video game movie debut

View
HBO Max's first trailer reminds you it has non-HBO titles, too

HBO Max's first trailer reminds you it has non-HBO titles, too

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr