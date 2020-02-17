Latest in Gear

Amazon's Fire tablets for kids are back to their lowest-ever pricing

There are also deals for regular Fire tablets.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
28m ago
Now might be a good time to go shopping if you're looking for a tablet to keep your kids entertained and educated. Amazon has dropped the prices on its Kids Edition tablets to Black Friday levels, making them tempting options if you're looking for a basic but child-friendly slate. The entry Fire 7 Kids Edition represents the biggest bargain, dropping from its usual $100 to a more appealing $60. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is still a good deal, though, falling from $130 to $80. And if you want the largest model possible, you can save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition and pick one up for $150. Similar deals exist for two-packs if there's more than one tyke in your household.

You'll find deals on the standard tablets as well, although they aren't as huge. The Fire 7 is down to $40, while the Fire HD 8 is yours for $60. The Fire HD 10 is the best deal at $110, or $40 off.

All of these tablets are the same underneath. While they're not speedy and don't have as rich a selection of apps as most Android tablets, they're solid tablets for media consumption and some games. The Kids Edition tablets mainly add extras that will help them survive little hands -- there's a "Kid-Proof" case with a stand, a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty and a year's access to FreeTime Unlimited. They might do the trick if you're worried about broken electronics and want your kids to have a host of age-appropriate content right out of the box.

Source: Amazon (Fire 7 Kids), (Fire HD 8 Kids), (Fire HD 10 Kids)
Coverage: Amazon (Fire 7), (Fire HD 8), (Fire HD 10)
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
