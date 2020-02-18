Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vonkara1 via Getty Images

Kickstarter employees vote to unionize

It's the latest bid by tech workers to gain more clout.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Vonkara1 via Getty Images

More tech company workers are unionizing in an attempt to improve their bargaining power. A group of 85 Kickstarter employees have voted to unionize, aligning themselves with a branch of the Office and Professional Employees International Union in New York. The staffers will use their collective bargaining power to push for equal pay, more inclusive hiring, greater transparency from management and more of a say in decisions.

Kickstarter chief Aziz Hasan said his company would "support and respect" the decision, although there are signs that it might have opposed the move. The crowdfunding site's early stance was "disappointing," OPEIU said. Former employees have also accused Kickstarter of union-busting by firing people trying to organize unions, although the company has disputed those claims.

The unionization follows efforts at companies like Google and reflects increasing pressure on tech firms to allow labor organization. Workers are concerned that they don't have voices in company decisions, and that employers can use the threat of retaliation to prevent people from pushing for better working conditions. The Kickstarter effort is relatively small, but might set a precedent that leads others to organize.

Via: Lauren Kaori Gurley (Twitter)
Source: Kickstarter Blog, OPEIU
In this article: business, crowdfunding, gear, internet, kickstarter, labor, labor rights, union, unionization, workers
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

EA's game servers went down this morning

EA's game servers went down this morning

View
‘Frontline’ documentary tackles Jeff Bezos and the ‘Amazon Empire’

‘Frontline’ documentary tackles Jeff Bezos and the ‘Amazon Empire’

View
Eight ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games make their debut on Xbox One

Eight ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games make their debut on Xbox One

View
Google is bringing Stadia to 18 new phones, including the Galaxy S20

Google is bringing Stadia to 18 new phones, including the Galaxy S20

View
Alex Garland’s new show wants you to be scared of tech again

Alex Garland’s new show wants you to be scared of tech again

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr