If you're hooked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC and want to keep playing while you're on the go, you can do just that perhaps with a little more ease than in the past. CD Projekt Red has tossed a coin to its Nintendo Switch players by adding save file integration with Steam and GOG.
‘The Witcher 3’ update brings PC cross-saves to the Switch
Sponsored Links
The publisher has a couple of warnings about cross-saves, however. It said if you change the name of a PC save file, the Cloud Save feature on Switch won't recognize it. "Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file," it also noted.
Update 3.6 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch is now available!— The Witcher (@witchergame) February 18, 2020
It introduces save file integration with GOG and Steam, and adds more graphical settings, making it possible to customize visual fidelity, among others.
Full list of changes: https://t.co/6xOMPNE5HK pic.twitter.com/iGGxJeBrI7
That's not the only change in store for the Switch port. There are several additional graphics options, including ways to adjust the depth of field, anti-aliasing and motion blur. Given that the Switch isn't as powerful as Xbox One, PS4 or typical gaming PCs, The Witcher 3 doesn't pack the same visual punch on the hybrid console. The upgraded graphics options might mitigate that a bit.
Also new are touch controls and support for more text languages in some regions, while CD Projekt Red says it improved performance and squished some bugs. "Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later," it added.