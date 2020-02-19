Latest in Gear

Image credit: hocus-focus via Getty Images

Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

Spotify is partnering with Musixmatch, again.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
46m ago
hocus-focus via Getty Images

Spotify might be adding real-time lyrics to its app, again. Dozens of Twitter users around the world have reported that lyrics are now popping up as they listen to Spotify. A user with beta 8.5.46.848 confirmed the feature to Android Police. But, this seems to be server-side enabled, as not all users with that beta can see the lyrics.

Spotify is a little late to the party. In June, Instagram made it possible to add lyrics to Stories, and in September, Apple added real-time lyrics to Music.

But this isn't Spotify's first karaoke. The lyrics showing up today are provided through Musixmatch, the same company Spotify partnered with to deliver lyrics in the past. In 2016, the companies ended their partnership.

"It was a great partnership and there is mutual respect between both companies as our business strategies move us each in different directions," a Spotify spokesperson told Engadget at the time. It's unclear what changed, but hopefully this time around the partnership will last.

Today, a Spotify spokesperson offered the company's standard canned response:

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don't have any further news to share at this time."

Source: Android Police
In this article: app, av, entertainment, feature, gear, lyrics, mobile, musixmatch, real-time, spotify, testing
