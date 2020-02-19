The original Switch is a pretty compact device but, if you never hooked it up to a TV, it might not have been diminutive enough. For those players Nintendo introduced the Switch Lite, a smaller and, dare we say, much cuter version of the OG Switch. The Lite can't be docked and the controllers don't detach. However, in return you get a more pocketable size and an actual D-pad on the left side. And of course, the Switch Lite is $100 cheaper, making it more accessible to budget-minded gamers.
How does the Switch Lite fit into your portable gaming life?
Does its D-pad make you swoon?
Sponsored Links
With the third anniversary of the original Switch coming up, we'd love to hear your thoughts on its chibi-sized sibling. Does it fit in the pocket of your favorite pair of pants? Are you grateful for a proper d-pad? Did you replace your original Switch with a Lite, or do you like to bounce back and forth between the two? Are some games just better suited for the portable life? If so, which ones and why? Tell us everything in a user review on the Switch Lite product page here on Engadget, and your comments may be featured in an upcoming roundup next month!
Note: Comments are off on this article; please post all memories and thoughts on our Switch Lite product page.