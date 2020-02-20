Hasbro's flurry of 'The Mandalorian' toys includes an animatronic Baby Yoda

There are a few additional Star Wars toys. You can pick up the Darksaber from The Mandalorian (complete with sound effects) for $30, while fans of The Clone Wars can snag $10 action figures for the Jedi Ahsoka Tano and her Clone Trooper.

The lineup is expected to arrive sometime in the spring. That's several months after the initial fervor for The Mandalorian, but it still shows just how much the streaming series resonated with some viewers. To some degree, it also reflects the challenges Disney had in trotting out merch. It couldn't even hint at products for the show before its debut lest it spoil Baby Yoda. It was just a question of how delayed those tie-ins would be.