HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Westworld. It shows Dolores, Maeve and Westworld's other characters leave the confines of the park that defined so much of show's past two seasons. Additionally, we see more of the futuristic city we saw glimpses of in the first trailer HBO shared last July. There's also the suggestion Maeve and Dolores will come into a conflict, with a mysterious new character instructing the former to find and kill her fellow android. To top it all off, an orchestral version of "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses accompanies the latter half of the trailer.
'Westworld' season 3 trailer sets the stage for an AI battle
"The real gods are coming, and they're very angry."
Earlier this year, series co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Deadline he wanted to share a different vision of dystopia. "Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world," he said. "Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn't mean it can't be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn't seen before." Judging by this most recent trailer, Nolan and company have achieved that goal.
Westworld season three will hit HBO and HBO Go on March 15th.