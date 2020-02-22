Ninja's Twitter account was hijacked

Not surprisingly, Ninja wasn't fazed either. Besides deleting the tweets, he posted a video (below) blasting an "irrelevant" person for grasping in vain for popularity. "Same script every time," he said, suggesting this wasn't a particularly sophisticated hijack.

The incident wasn't the first for Ninja. In July of last year, scammers compromised his Instagram account and pushed bogus giveaways. This makes it clear that he's a high-profile target, though, and underscores how it's still relatively easy to deface accounts even when their owners likely take security seriously. Until social media accounts are airtight, you can expect similar attacks for a long while.

Hackers on twitter be like...



Seriously same script every time. We back pic.twitter.com/i9TUT1IRBW — Ninja (@Ninja) February 22, 2020