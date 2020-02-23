'Game of Thrones' duo will co-produce a Netflix series with Sandra Oh

The news follows several months after Benioff and Weiss made the leap from HBO to Netflix in a deal believed to be worth $200 million. They considered the Netflix pact important enough that they even called off a Star Wars movie trilogy after determining that they couldn't "do justice" to both that and their Netflix commitment at the same time. The Chair probably isn't the first thing you'd expect from a duo behind a wildly popular epic fantasy series, but it's a start -- and the talent involved suggests that it could easily be a high-profile show for Netflix.