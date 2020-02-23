Latest in Gear

Image credit: Porsche

Porsche opens Europe's most powerful EV charging park

Too bad there's only one.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago
Comments
88 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Porsche

Porsche just unveiled what might be your dream EV charging park -- if you happen to be swinging through eastern Germany, anyway. The automaker has opened Europe's most powerful fast-charging park in Leipzig, giving visitors a dozen 350kW stations to rapidly charge your Taycan (or any compatible EV, thankfully) and another four delivering 22kW to those who just need a small top-up. There's 7MW of total power, and all of it comes from renewable energy.

The company is using the charging downtime as an opportunity to hawk its wares. You can visit a customer center (including a car museum and shop) and book track time at the Leipzig circuit.

This is partly about bragging rights, and underscores part of the problem with EV ownership in 2020. While it's great that there's a powerful EV charging park, this is just one -- Porsche would need many more if it wanted a comprehensive network that could keep cars going on long trips. All the same, this could be considered a peek at a future where Porsche and other companies give Tesla a run for its money when building sprawling, high-powered charging parks.

Via: Electrek
Source: Porsche Newsroom
In this article: charging, charging station, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gear, green, leipzig, porsche, taycan, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
88 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ninja's Twitter account was hijacked

Ninja's Twitter account was hijacked

View
AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria

AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria

View
Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

View
Alphabet's Loon, telecoms unite to boost high-altitude internet

Alphabet's Loon, telecoms unite to boost high-altitude internet

View
Bethesda games leave GeForce Now streaming service

Bethesda games leave GeForce Now streaming service

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr