Tomy's Dancy Beatz is a dancing disco ball you can choreograph

There's also a Listen Mode when you just want to use it as a speaker and a Play Mode, which gives it the capability to react to music and ambient sounds. Finally, Control Mode lets you link Dancy Beatz to YouTube or your music collection through Bluetooth connection with a phone or tablet installed with its app. "Interaction with music and dance is already central to many kids' daily lives, so we wanted to pair those elements with the next generation of tech," Tomy Chief Brand and Commercial Officer Vinnie D'Alleva said. "At that intersection, Dancy Beatz was born."

The sparkly dancing robot is expected to hit shelves in August 2020.