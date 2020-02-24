Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Hunter Martin via Getty Images

Overwatch League cancels South Korean matches due to coronavirus

Blizzard had just rescheduled those same matches outside of China for the same reason.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
8m ago
Hunter Martin via Getty Images

A week-and-a-half after it said it would host a slate of cancelled Overwatch League matches in Seoul, South Korea, Blizzard is now postponing those games as well. The move comes after a surge in Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the East Asian country. Like the matches the company had planned to host in Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai, Blizzard says it's delaying the rescheduled games to "protect the health and safety of our players, fans and staff."

Blizzard will now need to find a place to place to host the league's weeks five, six and seven games, with a specific schedule coming sometime in the future.

The coronavirus outbreak has sent ripples throughout the tech and gaming industries. This week, Mobile World Congress was supposed to start. However, it was cancelled after several high-profile companies, including Sony and LG, pulled out of the event to protect their employees. In another example, Valve recently said it wouldn't have as many Index VR headsets to sell ahead of the release of Half Life: Alyx due to the virus. With Covid-19 now seemingly on its way to becoming a worldwide pandemic, we'll likely see more disruptions soon.

Via: PCGamer
Source: Overwatch League
