Opera's workspaces keep messy tabs under control

There are more tools that should be helpful regardless of how many tabs you have open. A new visual tab switcher (available with Ctrl-Tab) gives you a Mac-like way to find and switch to tabs using their thumbnails. And if you've ever found yourself opening redundant tabs, hovering your pointer over one of them will highlight any duplicates. You won't spend ages booking a hotel only to panic when you switch to a dupe by mistake.

The new Opera version is free and should be available today for Windows, Mac and Linux.