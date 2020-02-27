Xbox Series X's game resume feature even works after a reboot

In a new podcast, Hryb notes that while the Xbox One had its own resume feature, the Series X will resume multiple games from a suspended state whether you're switching games, rebooting the console or resuming from standby. This will obviously be a boon to players with parents or partners that like to "make a point" by hitting the off button mid-play, but it'll also encourage healthier playing habits -- switch off when you want, not when save points say you can.

We're still months away from the Xbox Series X release, so you can expect more tidbits and leaks before the launch. Undoubtedly we'll get some more details at the Game Developers Conference next month, too, where Microsoft will be holding a talk to discuss how it's collaborating with game designers.