Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX

NASA's Psyche asteroid mission will use a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket

The spacecraft is expected to make its way to its target asteroid in July 2022.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SpaceX

SpaceX has won the contract for NASA's Psyche mission, and it's using the Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the spacecraft and ferry it to its target asteroid. NASA first approved plans to visit Psyche back in 2017 before finalizing them last year.

Scientists want to visit the unique metal asteroid, because they believe that it could actually be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet that broke apart due to violent collisions. The mission's findings could shed light on the formation of our solar system and offer a window into the "violent history of collisions and accretion that created terrestrial planets."

NASA says launching the Psyche spacecraft will cost it approximately $117 million, and according to SpaceNews, it's the agency's first mission that will fly on top of a Falcon Heavy as its primary payload. If everything goes according to plan, the Psyche spacecraft will start its journey in July 2022 from Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Source: NASA
Coverage: SpaceNews
In this article: Falcon Heavy, NASA, Psyche, space, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Quiplash 3' is coming to Jackbox's Party Pack 7 this fall

'Quiplash 3' is coming to Jackbox's Party Pack 7 this fall

View
2020 Game Developers Conference cancels due to coronavirus

2020 Game Developers Conference cancels due to coronavirus

View
Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Impressive but impractical

Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Impressive but impractical

View
Facebook removes Discover tab in Messenger to simplify chat

Facebook removes Discover tab in Messenger to simplify chat

View
Apple blocks Clearview AI's iPhone app

Apple blocks Clearview AI's iPhone app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr