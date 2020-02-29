Byte's first batch of creator partners will split $250,000

Here's how the program works: every 120 days, Byte will establish a pool of funds that it will divide between participating creators. Participants go up a "Viewership Bracket" ladder the more views they get, and going up a bracket means earning more money. Everyone in a bracket earns the same amount and will be paid every 30 days. The program kicks off on April 15th, and up to 100 participants will be sharing the first cash pool ($250,000). Unfortunately, only creators based in the US are eligible at the moment, though Byte says it's working on a way to open the program to people outside the country.