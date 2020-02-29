Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Engadget

Byte's first batch of creator partners will split $250,000

Its Partner Program will kick off on April 15th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Byte, the short-form video platform created by Vine cofounder Dom Hofmann, will soon start giving early creators a cut of its ad revenue. The company first revealed its plans for a Partner Program last month, publishing initial details of how it'll pay its stars, likely in an effort to lure users committed to making content. In a new post on its forum, Byte said it will start reaching out to creators "who are committed to furthering their craft" on the platform next week.

Here's how the program works: every 120 days, Byte will establish a pool of funds that it will divide between participating creators. Participants go up a "Viewership Bracket" ladder the more views they get, and going up a bracket means earning more money. Everyone in a bracket earns the same amount and will be paid every 30 days. The program kicks off on April 15th, and up to 100 participants will be sharing the first cash pool ($250,000). Unfortunately, only creators based in the US are eligible at the moment, though Byte says it's working on a way to open the program to people outside the country.

Source: Byte
In this article: Byte, entertainment, internet, mobile, Vine
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Byte's first batch of creator partners will split $250,000

Byte's first batch of creator partners will split $250,000

View
FDA allows new coronavirus testing tech before it gets emergency approval

FDA allows new coronavirus testing tech before it gets emergency approval

View
Google survey hints at big plans for Wear OS health tracking

Google survey hints at big plans for Wear OS health tracking

View
LG Display halts work at phone screen factory after coronavirus infection

LG Display halts work at phone screen factory after coronavirus infection

View
Moment stops work on its Android camera app due to complexity

Moment stops work on its Android camera app due to complexity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr