FDA allows new coronavirus testing tech before it gets emergency approval

There's currently just one emergency authorization for COVID-19 in use by the CDC and public health labs, the FDA added. Early US tests were hurt by kits that included a bad reagent that rendered the tests ineffective.

To some degree, this is damage control. On top of the problems with early tests, there have been criticisms of the safety behind the evacuation process and the ability of scientists to speak freely about the current situation. Still, the expedited access could significantly improve testing and give a clearer assessment of who's infected.