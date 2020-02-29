Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Win McNamee via Getty Images

YouTube TV, Sinclair keep Fox sports channels on as they negotiate

No one's missing any games, yet.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
The headquarters of the Sinclair Broadcast Group is shown April 3, 2018 in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Win McNamee via Getty Images

On Thursday YouTube TV announced that subscribers would lose access to Fox regional sports networks and the YES network because it couldn't reach a new deal with their owner, Sinclair Broadcasting (they got there as a part of Disney's deal to buy Fox, which required selling off the sports networks). Now the deadline of February 29th has arrived, and the channels are still on.

Per the Team YouTube Twitter account, the two companies have arranged an extension while they keep working on a new deal, so we'll have to wait and see if this arrangement lasts or whether the carriage dispute actually leads to some blacked-out channels.

Source: Team YouTube (Twitter)
In this article: business, carriage dispute, CarriageDispute, entertainment, Fox Sports, google, RSN, sinclair broadcasting, YES Network, YouTube
