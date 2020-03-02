Apple's HomePod slashed to $200 at Best Buy

If you've been thinking about getting an Apple HomePod but missed Best Buy's hefty Black Friday discount back in November, you've got a second chance to get in on the action. The smart speaker is once again on offer for $200 -- that's a chunky $100 off the usual price. At that price, the device represents much better value for money – it's one of the best sounding smart speakers we've reviewed, and recent updates means it now comes with radio streaming and multi-user support. Plus, there are rumors (and they are just rumors at this stage) that Apple is thinking about relaxing its attitude towards third-party music apps on the HomePod, which could make it an even more attractive deal if you're concerned about Apple's often restrictive ecosystem.