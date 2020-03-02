'Overwatch' college esports series will award $40,000 in scholarships

The first Collegiate Clash is due to start in late March and will broadcast live on UMG's Twitch channel.

The notion of elevating college players isn't completely novel. Epic is starting official Fortnite college circuits, for instance. However, this could be helpful for any student who's hoping to compete in the Overwatch League or otherwise make a living from their Mercy or Reinhardt skills. The problem, as such, is simply the limitations of the schedule. A two-month series doesn't give players much opportunity to thrive -- the scholarships will help, but victory won't necessarily guarantee a path to glory.